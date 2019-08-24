Spectrum Management Group Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $503,500; Sabby Management Cut Position in Biogen (BIIB) as Market Value Rose

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 118,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 125,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 1.29M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Trust And Invest Company holds 0.04% or 1,426 shares in its portfolio. Saratoga Research & Invest Management owns 160,680 shares. Arrow Fincl has 1,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies LP has 3,728 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Virtu Fincl Llc has 34,539 shares. 2,112 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd. Hl Fincl Ser Ltd holds 2,434 shares. Westpac, Australia-based fund reported 78,672 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca invested in 0.59% or 630,000 shares. Twin Tree LP owns 33,502 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Century accumulated 0.39% or 1.64 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Adage Capital Prtn Grp Inc Llc stated it has 113,976 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 12th – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BIIB, BMRN, EL – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ionis Pharmaceuticals Looks to Partners to Pay the Bills – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.16 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 361,235 shares. Keystone Planning stated it has 74,551 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 2.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 235,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 75,853 shares. Sfmg Ltd has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,485 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 15,000 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. 41,112 are owned by Dakota Wealth Mngmt. Wealthtrust Axiom holds 153,730 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Weybosset Research & Management Limited Liability Com reported 10,675 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.86% or 61.84 million shares. Franklin Inc holds 17.56 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 46,908 were accumulated by Smithfield Co. Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com invested in 0.83% or 102,165 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reported 32,424 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: CSCO,PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.