Spectrum Management Group Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $503,500 as Share Value Declined; Live Nation (LYV) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Lifted Stake

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 11.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Inc (LYV) by 106.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 20,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 40,499 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 19,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 1.61M shares traded or 69.23% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 17/04/2018 – Gulf Oil Kicks Off Summer-Long Partnership With Live Nation; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMEN TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Launches Women Nation Fund To Invest In Female-Founded Live Music Businesses; 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 02/04/2018 – Live Nation Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages; 03/05/2018 – P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 159 shares in its portfolio. 21,722 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Columbus Circle Investors invested 0.83% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Veritable LP has 22,847 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inc accumulated 13,816 shares. Mirae Asset Glob reported 9,613 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 216,556 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Fiera Cap has invested 0.29% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 3,997 are held by Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Int Gru Inc Inc has 0.07% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 276,650 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 78,125 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 622 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.05% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 92,592 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 200,594 shares to 31,923 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 38,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,452 shares, and cut its stake in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Live Nation Entertainment To Participate In Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment Officially Relaunches The Colosseum In Las Vegas With Significant Technical And Guest Enhancements – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation Entertainment: The Price Is Much Too Exaggerated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 16.57 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Cap Ltd Company reported 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Regent Investment Management Ltd Com accumulated 86,758 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,624 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tompkins Finance Corporation owns 119,077 shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp owns 14.12 million shares. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 0.64% stake. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 2,949 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Com has 0.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Halsey Assocs Ct stated it has 79,968 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Limited has 1.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 96,298 shares. Profit Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 35,543 shares. 533,123 are held by Hardman Johnston Glob Limited Company. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Willis Investment Counsel invested in 740,738 shares.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity (FHLC) by 47,711 shares to 294,451 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Best Spot to Buy Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/10/2019: WB, PHR, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Multiple Expansion, 5G Can Boost Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Cheap Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2019 : CSCO, A, CGC, NTAP, CACI, PRSP, VIPS, JE, SPTN, CATS, SMTS, HROW – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.