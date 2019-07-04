Spectrum Management Group Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $503,500 as Market Valuation Rose; Canadian National Railway (CNI) Holder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $442,508

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 4,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.12M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $94.72. About 221,136 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20,772 shares to 48,717 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 23,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Computer Networking Industry Prospects Not So Bright – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Palo Alto Completes PureSec Buyout, Boosts Prisma Strategy – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Merrill Lynch Has 4 Technology Stocks With Solid Dividends to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News For Jun 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: iQiyi Surges on Award; Intel, Cisco Struggle – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.78% or 655,287 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp owns 0.92% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 399,195 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Company reported 27,038 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Llc (Wy) reported 962 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank Inc owns 318,170 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Page Arthur B invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whittier Company Of Nevada has 256,631 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Saratoga Rech & Invest Management has 5.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.57M shares. 5,541 are owned by Horan Advsr Ltd. Lau Assocs Lc accumulated 30,915 shares. Tcw Group stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Shikiar Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 90,970 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Willis Counsel owns 740,738 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Co, Michigan-based fund reported 577,685 shares.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 587,874 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $31.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CNI’s profit will be $906.88 million for 18.79 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.18% EPS growth.