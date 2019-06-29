Spectrum Management Group Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Lifted by $1.47 Million as Share Price Rose; Dsam Partners Llp Upped Its Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $5.32 Million

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 78.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 24,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,919 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 31,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 14.60 million shares traded or 8.61% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $153.86. About 3.01 million shares traded or 58.40% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources cuts workforce by 25% – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Names That Are Screaming Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 206,984 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Gulf Interest Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.11% or 40,288 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alyeska Invest Group LP has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ameriprise invested in 1.77 million shares. Allstate Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Clean Yield Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 142 shares. Abrams Bison Investments Limited Liability Co has invested 8.59% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 40,000 shares stake. Fjarde Ap owns 54,535 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc reported 39,295 shares. 879 are held by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 2.18M shares. Td Asset Management owns 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 135,265 shares. Csat Advisory LP invested in 0.01% or 101 shares. Sir Capital Mgmt LP reported 8.04% stake.