Spectrum Management Group Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Maryland Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) as Valuation Declined

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 14.27M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 86,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 396,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93M, down from 482,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 33.09M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 06/04/2018 – BAML’s Jill Carey Hall Expects Upside to Equities (Video); 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Once Giant Mortgage Business Is Now `Other’; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Drop 8.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ENDORSED EXECUTIVE PAY IN VOTE AT ANNUAL MEETING; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS LBCM’S EXPECTED RATINGS AHEAD OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP RE-ORGANISATION; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 this year and $75 per barrel next year

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 10.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

