Spectrum Management Group Raised Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position By $1.47 Million; Choicepoint (CPS) Sentiment Is 1.07

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 137.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spectrum Management Group Inc acquired 12,162 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 8.35%. The Spectrum Management Group Inc holds 21,007 shares with $2.55M value, up from 8,845 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $15.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $125.42. About 829,367 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr

Choicepoint Inc (CPS) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 78 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 73 trimmed and sold equity positions in Choicepoint Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 16.56 million shares, down from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Choicepoint Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 43 Increased: 61 New Position: 17.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $164,169 activity. Simon William S sold $164,169 worth of stock.

Among 15 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Darden Restaurants had 34 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wedbush. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $125 target in Friday, June 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $120 target. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union State Bank Corporation has invested 0.08% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Systematic Mgmt L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 32,637 shares. Asset Mgmt Group invested in 2,750 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Moreover, Pennsylvania Communications has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Kings Point Capital Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Westport Asset Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.19% or 17,419 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt owns 36,720 shares. Quantitative Investment Llc holds 0.7% or 99,846 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Service holds 0.02% or 319 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 386 shares. Ifrah Financial Services Inc holds 2,011 shares.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, makes, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $813.74 million. The firm operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America divisions. It has a 17.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Analysts await Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 58.03% or $1.59 from last year’s $2.74 per share. CPS’s profit will be $20.15M for 10.10 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.64% EPS growth.

Trellus Management Company Llc holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. for 25,000 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 1.28 million shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. has 0.63% invested in the company for 119,181 shares. The Illinois-based Cna Financial Corp has invested 0.5% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 326,946 shares.

The stock increased 2.40% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 201,929 shares traded or 9.48% up from the average. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) has declined 61.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.45; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M