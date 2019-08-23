Spectrum Management Group Position in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Boosted as Shares Rose; Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Holding Has Raised by Alliancebernstein Lp

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 74.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 20,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 48,717 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 27,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 6.91 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Further Details Will Be Provided in a Mutually Agreed Public Statement; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 324,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.07M, up from 709,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 77,855 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Fincl Bank reported 6,908 shares. Moreover, Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.52% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 327,042 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ellington Mngmt Grp Lc invested 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 10 has 235,368 shares. The North Carolina-based Bragg Advsr Inc has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 32,669 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Corda Investment Management Lc has 259,288 shares. American Money Mngmt Lc holds 2.17% or 52,485 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kwmg Llc holds 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 370 shares. Markel reported 0.58% stake. Adage Prns Grp Limited Company has invested 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Chevy Chase Hldgs Inc owns 1.12 million shares. Fiduciary Tru Com has 88,582 shares.

