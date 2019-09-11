Spectrum Management Group Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Cut by $503,500 as Market Value Declined; Bank Of America Has Lowered Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Put) (WFC) as Share Price Rose

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 16.12 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Put) (WFC) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 239,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.39 million, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 25.15 million shares traded or 29.44% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 25/03/2018 – Wells Fargo: It’s time to buy into the sell-off despite trade, rate fears (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO TREASURER NEAL BLINDE SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo’s C.E.O. Gets a Pay Raise: DealBook Briefing; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAID IT HAD SERVED AS LJM’S CLEARING FUTURES COMMISSION MERCHANT AND AGENT PRIOR TO LJM’S LOSSES IN EARLY FEBRUARY; 07/05/2018 – Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Officer; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo said to be target of $1 billion US fine

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,155 shares to 32,971 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.05 billion for 16.63 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.18B for 10.15 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 22,476 shares to 28,345 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 2.96 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings.

