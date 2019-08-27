Spectrum Management Group Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding By $503,500; MARUBENI ORD ORDINARY SHARES (MARUF) Shorts Lowered By 26.31%

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 9.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Spectrum Management Group Inc holds 88,566 shares with $4.78 million value, down from 98,066 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $201.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 12.69M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,708 were reported by Everett Harris & Ca. Oarsman Cap invested in 50,094 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Co invested in 173,719 shares or 1.07% of the stock. The New York-based Strategic Svcs has invested 0.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Merian Global (Uk) has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 105,824 shares. Northwest Counselors Lc holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 76,865 shares. First Trust Advisors LP has 0.69% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fulton State Bank Na holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 100,110 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11.64 million shares. Moreover, Ghp Investment has 0.9% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 128,712 shares. Patten Patten Tn invested in 1.75% or 294,747 shares. Nordea Mgmt reported 19.14 million shares. Saratoga & Investment Mngmt stated it has 5.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited reported 16,688 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.25% or 46,558 shares in its portfolio.

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased Fidelity (FHLC) stake by 47,711 shares to 294,451 valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 12,406 shares and now owns 12,422 shares. Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 16.31% above currents $47.1 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5600 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.