Spectrum Management Group Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $543,837; Stock Price Rose; Mccormick & Co (Non Voting) (MKC) Holder Glenmede Trust Company Na Cut Its Position by $762,445

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 4,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,616 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78M, up from 46,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $138.78. About 642,169 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (Non Voting) (MKC) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 4,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 385,342 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.73M, down from 390,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc (Non Voting) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $161.64. About 33,393 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Bank Na holds 76,324 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Alberta stated it has 1.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd invested 0.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price holds 89,048 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Maryland-based Montgomery Investment Mgmt has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hitchwood Cap Lp stated it has 300,000 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Btc Cap Mngmt stated it has 2.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Independent stated it has 62,530 shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. Generation Mngmt Llp accumulated 3.65M shares or 3.37% of the stock. Moreover, Hemenway Trust Lc has 2.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc reported 6.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beach Inv Management Limited Company holds 19,030 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv accumulated 15,713 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited owns 9.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24.51 million shares.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $360.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8,651 shares to 3,771 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 4,635 shares to 4,712 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 9,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Paycom Software Inc Com (NYSE:PAYC).

