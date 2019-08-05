Spectrum Management Group Lifted Its Position in Intuit (INTU) as Stock Rose; Quantbot Technologies LP Has Increased Its Scholastic (SCHL) Holding

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8420% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2,130 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $268.58. About 221,517 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 1427.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The hedge fund held 16,800 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 12,918 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 21/03/2018 – Scholastic 3Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic 3Q Rev $344.7M; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Renaissance Learning’s B3 CFR upon an acquisition; 06/03/2018 – UNATION and the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation (NSAF) Partner for event discovery, promotion and ticketing; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency Instruction for K-8 Educators; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ. EPS $1.35 TO $1.45, SAW $1.20-$1.30; 08/03/2018 – Scholastic Literacy Pro™ Named Primary Resource/ Equipment Supplier of the Year at The 2018 GESS Education Awards; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 30C; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q REV. $344.7M; 03/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley High School junior earns high honors at Scholastic Arts and Writing Competition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cohen Cap has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ci Invs has invested 0.21% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First Republic Mgmt owns 34,115 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy & Assocs owns 2,097 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,000 shares. Comgest Sas reported 310,376 shares. Baxter Bros holds 5.36% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 87,777 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.34% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Investec Asset holds 1.09% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 1.23% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Art Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 5,300 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,896 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited has invested 0.35% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cadence Comml Bank Na has invested 0.26% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SCHL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 27.79 million shares or 1.05% less from 28.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.01% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) for 2.31 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.03% or 56,356 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 7,055 shares. Prudential Financial reported 45,981 shares stake. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C accumulated 22,514 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 12,240 shares. New York-based Coatue Management has invested 0% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) for 1 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 6,252 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 43,912 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) for 19,886 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 14,518 shares.

