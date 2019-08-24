Spectrum Management Group Increases Position in Intel (INTC); Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Cut Holding in Genworth Finl (GNW) by $510,000

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115,000, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 5.76 million shares traded or 61.77% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 764.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 29,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 32,971 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 3,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82 million shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rmvs Intel ‘A-1+’ Shrt-Trm Rtg Frm WatchNeg; Rtgs Affmd; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Call) (NYSE:AXL) by 100,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inc (Put) (LTD) by 270,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

