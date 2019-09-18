Spectrum Management Group Increased Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $467,376 as Stock Value Rose; Northrock Partners Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Cut by $395,428 as Share Price Declined

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 381 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $721,000, down from 590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An IMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The IMDb Show”; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q EPS $3.27; 15/03/2018 – AMZN: @Ninja getting fillllled with twitch prime subs! #GodsPlan; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Focusing on the present is no way to run a business; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 23/04/2018 – Barriers to entering the pharmaceutical industry are too high even for Amazon: Billionaire investor; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 443.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 2,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,409 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $576,000, up from 627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $166.9. About 2.35M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim Corporation has invested 1.23% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pointstate LP holds 654,162 shares. Central Natl Bank has invested 1.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dupont Corp holds 0.5% or 130,520 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 0.47% or 5.19 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,230 shares. 178,427 were reported by Lpl. Florida-based Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP has invested 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dock Street Asset Management has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Crawford Inv Counsel invested in 0.01% or 1,565 shares. Cap Fund Management has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Rhode Island-based Washington Tru has invested 0.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Papp L Roy & Associates holds 0.22% or 8,368 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada accumulated 20,513 shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $360.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,785 shares to 9,632 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.05 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Mgmt Grp reported 2,091 shares. Investec Asset Limited holds 648,507 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Co accumulated 10,767 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm reported 3.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weatherly Asset Lp holds 5.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,753 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Royal State Bank Of Scotland Public Limited Co reported 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lockheed Martin Inv owns 21,640 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lazard Asset stated it has 62,602 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Accredited Investors Inc holds 546 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & invested in 0.55% or 15,463 shares. Ratan Capital Management LP accumulated 3,100 shares. F&V Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 450 shares stake.