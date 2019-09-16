Spectrum Management Group Holding in Amgen (AMGN) Has Trimmed by $1.59 Million; Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holder Usca Ria Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Rose

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 69.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 8,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 3,771 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $695,000, down from 12,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $194.38. About 653,540 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 10,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 6,436 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, down from 17,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $128.69. About 657,917 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01 million for 17.97 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $985.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 6,946 shares to 22,053 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rockland Trust has invested 0.69% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Annex Advisory Svcs holds 3,544 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh invested in 53,430 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 431,922 shares. Patten Grp Inc invested in 64,492 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,770 shares. Df Dent And Inc owns 2,713 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 1,545 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rnc Cap Mngmt Lc reported 3,588 shares stake. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 7,123 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 282,010 shares. Haverford Tru Co stated it has 253,057 shares. Bollard Lc owns 89,842 shares. Tci Wealth owns 18,344 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Knott David M accumulated 6,000 shares.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $360.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,077 shares to 21,945 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).