Spectrum Management Group Has Upped Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) as Share Value Rose; Target (TGT) Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Lowered Stake by $304,160

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 74.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 20,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 48,717 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 27,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $96.28. About 2.98 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO TAKE `FULL ADVANTAGE’ OF LOWER RETAIL RENTS; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION IS `REASONABLY PRICED’; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Target (TGT) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 3,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 44,655 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 48,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Target for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.32B market cap company. The stock increased 19.40% or $16.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.12. About 32.95M shares traded or 541.88% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 44,630 shares to 225,940 shares, valued at $34.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 12,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VTV).

