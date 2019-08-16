Spectrum Management Group Has Upped Intel (INTC) Stake by $1.55 Million; As Deere & Co (DE) Market Value Rose, Holder Firefly Value Partners LP Decreased Holding by $336,762

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 764.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 29,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 32,971 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 3,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 21.99 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 24/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Intel AI Lab open-sources library for deep learning-driven NLP; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $143.71. About 2.37M shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Bearish Sentiment Builds on Deere Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Industrias Bachoco. de (NYSE:IBA) Shareholders Are Down 16% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How An Agribusiness ETF Is Dealing With The Trade War – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Generation Invest Mgmt Llp invested in 4.78 million shares or 5.59% of the stock. Virtu Llc reported 0.11% stake. Winch Advisory Services Lc has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Aull & Monroe Investment Management has 24,443 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Management Lp reported 9,749 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 109,818 shares. 11,050 were accumulated by Fruth Invest. Guardian Investment Mngmt holds 1.59% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust Natl Bank accumulated 40,841 shares. Eastern Bancorp invested in 1,855 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Missouri-based Acropolis Invest Mngmt Limited has invested 0.17% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 1,977 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.04% or 60,827 shares. Hamel Associate accumulated 0.17% or 2,325 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Only Five Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, INTC is One of Them – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Earnings: INTC Stock Sinks Despite Q1 EPS, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why the Contrarian Case for Intel Stock Makes Sense – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Jag Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 2.95% or 337,209 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot invested 1.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bb&T has 784,341 shares. 13,924 are owned by Autus Asset. Bailard holds 0.23% or 70,394 shares in its portfolio. Hourglass Cap Lc invested in 232,860 shares or 3.64% of the stock. California-based Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Com has invested 4.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 1.09M are held by Bancorp Of Nova Scotia. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 61.87M shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 41,481 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 1.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.56% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 222,583 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 3.74 million shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Rampart Inv Com Lc holds 0.72% or 117,463 shares.