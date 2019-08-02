Spectrum Management Group Has Upped By $1.47 Million Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position; Moore Capital Management LP Has Lowered Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Position

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) stake by 38.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 4,803 shares as Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)’s stock rose 28.76%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 7,750 shares with $924,000 value, down from 12,553 last quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc now has $10.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $148.02. About 949,622 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA, MYONEXUS TO ADVANCED GENE THERAPY FOR LGMDS; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA GETS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO BUY MYONEXUS; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 137.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spectrum Management Group Inc acquired 12,162 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Spectrum Management Group Inc holds 21,007 shares with $2.55M value, up from 8,845 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $120.88. About 953,317 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.08 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.42 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.93% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics had 33 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. H.C. Wainwright maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Needham maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) rating on Monday, March 25. Needham has “Buy” rating and $196 target.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $9.43 million activity. $2.10M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares were sold by Cumbo Alexander. Mahatme Sandesh sold 65,000 shares worth $8.47 million. Howton David T also sold $4.20M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 4,019 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.01M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 37,431 shares. Tekla Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.72% or 147,847 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 46,002 shares. 913,522 are owned by Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Schroder Investment Management Group stated it has 2,318 shares. Citadel Ltd Com reported 170,710 shares. Driehaus Cap Llc invested 0.22% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 2,023 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Millennium Mgmt Llc accumulated 225,754 shares. United Service Automobile Association holds 0% or 11,215 shares. Macquarie Group Limited invested in 350,097 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 1,028 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 2,676 shares or 0% of the stock.

Moore Capital Management Lp increased Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) stake by 50,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $17.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) stake by 130,500 shares and now owns 143,000 shares. Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Darden had 35 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, June 21. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Mizuho. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of DRI in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Maxim Group. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Blair William Il reported 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 300 are held by Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Co. First Citizens National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 25,326 shares. Navellier Assocs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 1,727 shares. Smith Salley & holds 0.04% or 2,057 shares. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 200 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 6,263 shares in its portfolio. American Grp has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management holds 8,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communications, Japan-based fund reported 4,478 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 363,760 shares. Advisory Research owns 3,562 shares. Fiduciary, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,901 shares.

