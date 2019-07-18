Spectrum Management Group Has Trimmed Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $503,500 as Stock Price Rose; Plains All Amer Pipeline LP (PAA) Stake Has Upped by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 34.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 118,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 458,493 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 339,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.26. About 754,892 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500.

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.03. About 3.33M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Breezes Past 27,000: 4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Now Definitely Is Not the Time to Give up on Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Spotify, Microsoft, Cisco and Facebook – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Circle stated it has 2.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Regent Inv Limited Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 86,758 shares. Sol Management invested in 44,590 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,650 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability owns 27.34M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc holds 1.77% or 4.57M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 1.17% or 118,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Tru has invested 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Weybosset Rech & Management Lc stated it has 10,675 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Buckhead Mngmt Ltd Co has 3.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 0.48% or 42,866 shares in its portfolio. Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 47,203 are held by Planning Advsrs Ltd. Rice Hall James And Assocs Llc invested in 0.1% or 58,789 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,811 shares.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,155 shares to 32,971 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 12,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.01 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Insur holds 0.16% or 237,941 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.09% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 8,480 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Co holds 13,083 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 2.21 million shares. Carroll Financial Assoc invested in 861 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 15,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 331,000 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 0.2% or 88,895 shares. 499,049 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Mgmt New York. Regis Mgmt Communication Llc invested in 9,857 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 9,778 shares. Farmers National Bank has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.08% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 54,340 shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp Com (NYSE:MIC) by 21,705 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $453,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 17,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,209 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN).

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Still Bullish On Energy Transfer – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plains All American Will Continue To Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains All American Pipeline Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains All American Is Improving Differentials In The Permian – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.