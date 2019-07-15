Spectrum Management Group Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $518,544; 5 Analysts Bullish Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

Among 7 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Baidu had 19 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Benchmark. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, February 22. HSBC maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Thursday, March 21. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $191 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, February 13. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Daiwa Securities maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Tuesday, January 22 with “Buy” rating. See Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) latest ratings:

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 8.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 4,432 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Spectrum Management Group Inc holds 46,527 shares with $5.49M value, down from 50,959 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 2.56M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Texas Instruments – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10.7 Million Bearish Bets on Baidu Could Be Wrong – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Intel Corporation – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IXUS, BABA, ERUS, BIDU – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.22 billion. It operates through three divisions: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It has a 8.95 P/E ratio. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties.

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 60,022 shares to 189,478 valued at $65.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 2,105 shares and now owns 2,130 shares. Fidelity (FHLC) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Shares for $28.35M were sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14500 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $16000 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, January 31. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Ltd Co (Wy) invested in 0.1% or 643 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri owns 2.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 158,054 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr reported 3.71 million shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.1% or 460,902 shares. Ironsides Asset Ltd Liability Co has 8,220 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Holt Capital Lc Dba Holt Capital LP invested in 2,402 shares. 4.32 million were accumulated by Jensen Inv Mngmt Inc. Pioneer National Bank & Trust N A Or owns 99,733 shares or 5.06% of their US portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Holderness Invests stated it has 63,059 shares. Spectrum Inc holds 1.64% or 46,527 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Lta reported 85,000 shares stake. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 1.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 330,164 shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc reported 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.