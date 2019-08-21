Spectrum Management Group Has Trimmed Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $518,544 as Market Valuation Rose; Euclidean Technologies Management Has Raised Holding in Valero Energy New (VLO) by $408,408

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $138.85. About 7.38M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 4,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 24,792 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 19,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 1.05M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 29/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero sued by Texas AG over Port Arthur air quality violations – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78 million and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 17,247 shares to 39,169 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,670 shares, and cut its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AMD CEO Su ‘Very Pleased’ With Q2 Report, Says ‘People Are Still Getting To Know AMD’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 82,186 shares to 233,578 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 60,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

