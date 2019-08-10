Spectrum Management Group Has Trimmed Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose; Lvw Advisors Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $359,658 as Stock Price Rose

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 82,186 shares to 233,578 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.16M shares. Parus Finance (Uk) Limited invested in 377,195 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc reported 3.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chevy Chase Holdg reported 7.57 million shares stake. 38,800 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Mcdaniel Terry holds 7.67% or 379,978 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 1.38M shares. Sandhill Cap Prtn Lc has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd owns 13.12M shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2,336 were reported by Founders Fincl Limited Co. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Com invested 2.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Falcon Edge Capital LP stated it has 2.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trustco State Bank N Y holds 22,478 shares. Ally Financial Inc invested 3.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Big Tech Stocks to Watch on Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 44,368 shares to 903,977 shares, valued at $36.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.