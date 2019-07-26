Spectrum Management Group Has Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $503,500 as Market Valuation Rose; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Decreased Its Position in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) by $2.91 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 97,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.74 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.74M, down from 3.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 3.51 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts CenterPoint Energy And Subs Rtgs On Watch Negative; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: CenterPoint Energy Resources to Benefit from Internal Spin of Enable Investment; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms CenterPoint Energy’s Long-Term IDR at ‘BBB’; Revises Outlook to Stable from Positive; 15/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy sets 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: CenterPoint to Buy Vectren for $72 Per Share in Cash; 19/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 23-24; 23/04/2018 – Utility CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $6 bln deal; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S LONG-TERM IDR AT ‘BBB’; REVI

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 11.55M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 60,022 shares to 189,478 shares, valued at $65.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,427 shares to 19,067 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 118,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

