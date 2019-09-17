Spectrum Management Group Has Raised By $309,624 Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding; Longfellow Investment Management Company Trimmed Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 7.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spectrum Management Group Inc acquired 2,716 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Spectrum Management Group Inc holds 37,212 shares with $4.27M value, up from 34,496 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $120.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $129.56. About 2.56M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc decreased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) stake by 88.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc sold 16,001 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX)’s stock declined 6.54%. The Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc holds 1,999 shares with $221,000 value, down from 18,000 last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd now has $6.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $111.76. About 121,828 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -12.36% below currents $129.56 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, August 29. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 24. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com reported 10,564 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Comml Bank reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 3,164 shares. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn holds 22 shares. Kornitzer Inc Ks has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Asset One Com Ltd invested in 535,163 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research holds 0.6% or 978,720 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 443,276 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Lc invested in 7,996 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Finance In reported 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moors Cabot Inc has invested 0.08% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 490,407 shares. St Germain D J Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 6,405 shares.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58 million for 17.68 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 52,158 shares. Moreover, Taconic Capital Advsrs Lp has 0.8% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Ion Asset Limited accumulated 347,072 shares. 9,704 are held by Boothbay Fund Management Ltd. Nomura Holding reported 19,200 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 22,872 shares. Vertex One Asset Inc reported 1.05% stake. Menora Mivtachim Ltd invested in 0.04% or 14,800 shares. D E Shaw And Com has 0.09% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 655,420 shares. Raymond James Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 1,816 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 112,506 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Company holds 275,127 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $2.21 million was bought by SANGHI STEVE.