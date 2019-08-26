Spectrum Management Group Has Raised By $1.54 Million Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position; Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund Has 1.56 Sentiment

Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 25 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 16 cut down and sold holdings in Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 8.22 million shares, up from 7.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 21 New Position: 4.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -4.77% below currents $94.7 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. Stephens maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, July 18. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 38,280 shares. Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0.08% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,770 shares. Symmetry Peak Management Llc invested in 3,000 shares. South State Corporation reported 4,705 shares stake. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 456 shares. Ashfield Capital Ltd stated it has 61,466 shares. 517,428 were reported by Bb&T Securities Ltd. Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Penobscot Invest Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 3,190 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Welch And Forbes Lc owns 105,690 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Bessemer Secs Llc has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). M&R Cap Inc owns 800 shares.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 36,558 shares traded. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The company has market cap of $399.84 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 12.94 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund for 445,667 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 726,068 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 430,309 shares. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Mariner Investment Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares.