Spectrum Management Group Has Lowered Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose; Ecolab (ECL) Holder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 86.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 474,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,673 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01M, down from 547,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $198.73. About 235,826 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 8.72 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.24 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.16M shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $196.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peloton Wealth Strategists, a Indiana-based fund reported 20,600 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 17,327 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 0.2% stake. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 6,912 were accumulated by Northeast Consultants. Old Point & Finance Svcs N A invested in 26,310 shares or 2.41% of the stock. Cap Research Investors holds 0.06% or 991,311 shares. Synovus Finance Corp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Johnson Gp Inc owns 2,139 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lmr Prtn Llp reported 12,701 shares. Sun Life Financial owns 431 shares. Mckinley Lc Delaware holds 940 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And accumulated 14,267 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 1,976 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Company invested in 0.22% or 9,368 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Management invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 0.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arcadia Management Corporation Mi holds 43,871 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Lc has 2.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raymond James And Assocs has 1.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.28 million shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne reported 303,009 shares or 6.83% of all its holdings. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 42,271 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 1.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd has 3.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 137,495 shares. Jag Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 4.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 233,797 shares. Granite Partners Limited Liability holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 257,388 shares. Amg Natl Tru Bank & Trust owns 14,523 shares. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 3.67% or 8.10 million shares. Neumann Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,296 shares.