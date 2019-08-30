Spectrum Management Group Has Lowered Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Upped Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $389,236 as Shares Rose

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $137.03. About 9.28 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $117.8. About 1.91 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 23,899 shares to 34,338 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,240 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 416,590 were accumulated by Mariner Lc. Aviance Capital Limited holds 42,331 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Sandhill Cap Prtn Ltd Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,671 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Co holds 5,524 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Insur Communications reported 716,000 shares. Moreover, Manchester Capital Management Ltd has 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,359 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt owns 895,064 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na holds 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 53,511 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,605 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Miller Invest Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Farmers Natl Bank accumulated 42,281 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated invested in 2,890 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp reported 0.86% stake. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.9% or 4.48M shares. 6.28 million are owned by Fayez Sarofim And Communication. Ironwood Investment Counsel holds 131,771 shares or 6.11% of its portfolio. First Long Island Investors Lc accumulated 334,310 shares. Hutchinson Cap Ca has 2.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 14,952 shares. L S Advsrs holds 110,556 shares. Montecito Retail Bank And Trust holds 1.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 45,826 shares. Sand Hill Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.94% stake. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corporation holds 358,394 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 3.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Philadelphia Tru stated it has 3.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,979 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc holds 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 914,802 shares.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 30,575 shares to 259,535 shares, valued at $73.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 12,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.