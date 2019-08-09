Spectrum Management Group Has Lowered Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $503,500 as Market Value Declined; Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosted America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Stake by $1.12 Million; Shares Declined

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 80,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26M, up from 988,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 4.51 million shares traded or 83.01% up from the average. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS STILL TALKING TO MEXICO TELECOM REGULATOR ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF TV LICENSE; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – POLL-America Movil profit seen down 35 pct on less FX gains

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 26.09 million shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,374 shares to 315,323 shares, valued at $38.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 33,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33M shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 4.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Polaris Greystone Fin Group Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 7,761 shares. Oarsman Capital stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.69M were reported by Calamos Lc. The Missouri-based Argent Cap Management has invested 0.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Coldstream Mgmt owns 0.36% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 76,365 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.69 million shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability reported 2.32% stake. Ntv Asset Lc holds 75,084 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gp stated it has 88,566 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Sun Life reported 16,851 shares. American Group invested in 2.23% or 10.84M shares. 67,721 were reported by Wellington Shields Management Ltd Company. Tci Wealth Inc reported 0.34% stake.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 24,995 shares to 56,919 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.24 billion for 17.72 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.