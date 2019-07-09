Spectrum Management Group Has Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Sirios Capital Management LP Increased By $34.53 Million Its General Mls (GIS) Holding

Sirios Capital Management LP increased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 108.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP acquired 676,965 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 17.85%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 1.30 million shares with $67.37M value, up from 624,821 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $32.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.05. About 3.48 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS)

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 9.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Spectrum Management Group Inc holds 88,566 shares with $4.78M value, down from 98,066 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $240.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 12.84M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 20,772 shares to 48,717 valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 12,406 shares and now owns 12,422 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20.21 million shares. Private Wealth Advsr has 155,649 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd holds 53,576 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company has 0.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Consulate has 6,486 shares. Wealthquest Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foster Motley reported 203,065 shares stake. Wealthcare Management Limited Com holds 0% or 68 shares in its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va reported 332,273 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has invested 3.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 14,618 are owned by Guyasuta Investment. Sonata Cap Grp Inc has 0.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 105,347 shares. Campbell Newman Asset stated it has 491,994 shares or 4.1% of all its holdings. Lincoln Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: DOW, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.73 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Signal Says General Mills Stock Could Stay Hot – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Kraft Heinz Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills had 24 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. Guggenheim maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Monday, February 25. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $54 target. Bank of America maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, March 21. Citigroup maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 25. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 14.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 64,702 shares to 265,268 valued at $38.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) stake by 91,579 shares and now owns 62,823 shares. Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was reduced too.