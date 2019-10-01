Spectrum Management Group Has Lifted Union Pacific (UNP) Position By $467,376; RH (RH) Sellers Decreased By 9.95% Their Shorts

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 443.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spectrum Management Group Inc acquired 2,782 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Spectrum Management Group Inc holds 3,409 shares with $576,000 value, up from 627 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $110.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.52% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $156.28. About 2.16M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE

RH (NYSE:RH) had a decrease of 9.95% in short interest. RH’s SI was 5.17 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 9.95% from 5.74 million shares previously. With 1.14M avg volume, 5 days are for RH (NYSE:RH)’s short sellers to cover RH’s short positions. The SI to RH’s float is 27.69%. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $171.12. About 409,280 shares traded. RH (NYSE:RH) has risen 2.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RH News: 27/03/2018 – RH Sees 2018 Rev $2.53B-$2.57B; 27/03/2018 – RH – DOES NOT PLAN TO LAUNCH ANY NEW BUSINESSES IN 2018 OUTSIDE OF RH HOSPITALITY; 27/03/2018 – RH RH.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.53 BLN TO $2.57 BLN; 27/03/2018 – RH 4Q Adj EPS $1.69; 27/03/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on RH; 28/03/2018 – RH Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ RH, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RH); 19/03/2018 – RH Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. CEO has repeatedly used large buyback announcements and impromptu personal purchases of RH stock to spike share price. Very opportunistic timing – NOT just at earnings dates. Including right as insiders were selling; 16/03/2018 – RH INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of RH – (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. The firm offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It has a 26.6 P/E ratio. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

