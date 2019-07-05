Spectrum Management Group Has Increased Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $1.54 Million; Havens Advisors Cut Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position by $980,000; Share Price Were Volatile

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 74.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 20,772 shares as the company's stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,717 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 27,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 4.15M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. $10.26M worth of stock was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of stock or 169,096 shares.

