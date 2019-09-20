Spectrum Management Group Has Increased By $396,381 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. International Consolidated Airlines Group has GBX 713 highest and GBX 460 lowest target. GBX 564.33’s average target is 18.46% above currents GBX 476.4 stock price. International Consolidated Airlines Group had 24 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 23. HSBC maintained it with “Reduce” rating and GBX 480 target in Wednesday, March 27 report. The stock of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) earned “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, July 2. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The stock of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, August 6. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. See International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

26/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Upgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 705.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 780.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 875.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 780.00 New Target: GBX 713.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 8.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spectrum Management Group Inc acquired 3,571 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Spectrum Management Group Inc holds 46,794 shares with $5.23M value, up from 43,223 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $381.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 9.08M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Composite PMI: Summary; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Announces Threshold Price, Initial Reference Price and Deemed Conversion Rate for Cash; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 19/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Completes Refinancing of Senior Secured Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 6.11% above currents $119.38 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Financial Ltd stated it has 7,652 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Willis Inv Counsel has invested 1.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ashfield Ltd Llc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Burney owns 36,162 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie holds 2,930 shares. West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser has invested 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1.69 million are owned by Sarasin And Prns Llp. Agf Invs America holds 1.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 46,701 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clark has invested 1.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.44M shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 44,535 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 1.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.12M shares. Stillwater Management Lc reported 34,545 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company has market cap of 9.45 billion GBP. The firm operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, and Aer Lingus bands. It has a 2.98 P/E ratio. It operates a fleet of 548 aircraft flying to 279 destinations.

More notable recent International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NewsBreak: IAG Shares Rise as BA Pilots Call Off Planned Strike – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “British Airways And Shell Venture To Convert Rubbish Into Jet Fuel – Forbes” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.