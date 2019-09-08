Spectrum Management Group Has Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $503,500; Share Price Declined; Bath Savings Trust Co Position in Celgene (CELG) Cut by $6.53 Million

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 70.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 69,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 28,987 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 98,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.15. About 2.74M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 REVLIMID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO HIGH END OF PREVIOUS RANGE; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 11/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.82 billion for 9.41 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Lc holds 341,865 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.18% or 30,522 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs owns 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 5,970 shares. Gm Advisory holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,200 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc Ny invested 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Farallon Cap Limited Liability Company holds 6.39% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8.43M shares. 11,577 were accumulated by Jag Lc. City Holdings Company has 0.05% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1,795 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Co holds 2.12% or 770,333 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Invsts Management Corporation accumulated 30,785 shares. 11,487 were reported by S&Co. Sigma Planning Corporation has 12,423 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Tru Company holds 0.58% or 28,987 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc owns 159 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ledyard Bancorporation owns 2,329 shares.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 11,977 shares to 397,819 shares, valued at $21.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 2,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 24,995 shares to 56,919 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Invesco Limited holds 1.22% or 67.18 million shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv reported 0.36% stake. Pinnacle invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Valmark Advisers reported 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 23,867 were accumulated by Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Corp. Cincinnati Fincl accumulated 2.38 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Patten Group Inc reported 1.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eastern Savings Bank has 0.4% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 111,045 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sei Invests Co has 0.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aperio Grp Limited Co holds 4.22 million shares. Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 13,938 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Badgley Phelps Bell has 0.99% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

