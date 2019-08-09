Spectrum Management Group Has Cut Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $503,500 as Stock Price Declined; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holder Stack Financial Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 7,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 137,136 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67M, up from 129,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $139.4. About 1.09M shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 26.09M shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Expect From Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Home Depot, Merck, Humana and Public Service Enterprise – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.24B for 17.72 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 24,995 shares to 56,919 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 30,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity (FHLC).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

