Spectrum Management Group Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $518,544; Market Value Rose; Investec Asset Management North America Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 12.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 23,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,191 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.14 million, down from 112,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $288.25. About 1.72M shares traded or 17.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Groesbeck Mgmt Nj has invested 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakbrook Lc accumulated 2.05% or 286,547 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 176,858 shares or 3.86% of all its holdings. Trb Limited Partnership reported 510,000 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Penobscot Investment Mngmt Co accumulated 111,857 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Marathon Cap accumulated 28,142 shares or 1.48% of the stock. 107,392 were reported by Tompkins Fincl Corporation. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs reported 37,906 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has 1.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 56,700 are owned by Bonness. 13.20 million were reported by State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Check Mgmt Ca reported 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 12,162 shares to 21,007 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 60,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 201,903 shares to 617,251 shares, valued at $16.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 11,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).