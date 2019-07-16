Spectrum Management Group Decreased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $518,544; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Shares Rose

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 19,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $165.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,965 shares to 34,201 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,940 shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cambridge Tru Company has 2.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Independent Franchise Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 3.75M shares. Moreover, Intact Investment Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 2.76 million shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 127,165 shares or 3.37% of the stock. C M Bidwell And Ltd has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 46,227 were reported by Mcmillion. Com Of Oklahoma owns 35,008 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Letko Brosseau And Assoc invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 2.66% or 3.74 million shares. 38,909 are held by Edmp. The Pennsylvania-based First Bancshares Tru Of Newtown has invested 2.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cambridge Research Advisors Inc accumulated 1.19 million shares or 2.16% of the stock. Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Co accumulated 21,100 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv reported 10,726 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity (FHLC) by 47,711 shares to 294,451 shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.