Spectrum Management Group Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake as Share Price Rose; David R Rahn & Associates Has Increased Position in Apple (AAPL)

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 5.86M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 2,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,482 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 13,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $203.96. About 11.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 25/03/2018 – Apple seeks to loosen Google grip on US classrooms; 19/03/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, @markgurman reports…; 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.21 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 12,162 shares to 21,007 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 30,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.32% stake. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.61% or 30,950 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft & Ltd Liability Company accumulated 51,030 shares. Fdx Advisors invested in 0.35% or 161,756 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt reported 9,263 shares. Cohen And Steers Incorporated reported 0% stake. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 181,910 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.91% or 705,221 shares. Lynch Associates In owns 2.66% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 148,439 shares. Opus Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.37% or 25,415 shares in its portfolio. Kessler Invest Group Llc holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 47,234 shares. Hillsdale Invest holds 0.07% or 14,360 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

