Spectrum Management Group Cut Intel (INTC) Position; Shorts at Jewett-cameron Trading Companyhares (JCTCF) Raised By 317.65%

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 89.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 29,402 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Spectrum Management Group Inc holds 3,569 shares with $171,000 value, down from 32,971 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $230.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 17.20M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 12/04/2018 – Intel Capital to Headline 37th Annual Michigan Growth Capital Symposium; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors

Jewett-cameron Trading Companyhares (NASDAQ:JCTCF) had an increase of 317.65% in short interest. JCTCF’s SI was 7,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 317.65% from 1,700 shares previously. With 4,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Jewett-cameron Trading Companyhares (NASDAQ:JCTCF)’s short sellers to cover JCTCF’s short positions. The SI to Jewett-cameron Trading Companyhares’s float is 0.34%. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 1,181 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.66 million. It operates through four divisions: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps. It has a 14.88 P/E ratio. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products; and offers treated plywood to boat manufacturers and the transportation industry.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 0.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 788,200 shares or 2.58% less from 809,074 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vista Capital Prtn Inc reported 0.59% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation, Kentucky-based fund reported 159,057 shares. Renaissance Llc, a New York-based fund reported 191,275 shares. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Bancorp Of America De reported 1,200 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 68,728 shares. James reported 7,350 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $55.49’s average target is 6.81% above currents $51.95 stock price. Intel had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, June 10. Wells Fargo downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, April 5 to “Market Perform” rating. Bank of America maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Monday, July 22. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $5700 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, July 26. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, July 26 with “Underperform”.

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased Spdr Series Trust (TLO) stake by 20,320 shares to 21,895 valued at $836,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Pimco Etf Tr stake by 8,085 shares and now owns 12,410 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.