Spectrum Management Group Continues to Hold Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ); Private Bank & Trust Co Raised Its Facebook (FB) Position by $407,364

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 78.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 24,995 shares as the company's stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,919 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 31,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 2,454 shares as the company's stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 31,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 9,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $1.35 million were sold by Stretch Colin. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Inc Adv holds 1.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 35,846 shares. Charter Trust Company invested in 15,296 shares. 35,000 were reported by Shellback Lp. Kamunting Street Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 35,000 shares. Quantres Asset holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,400 shares. Fayez Sarofim And has invested 2.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tuttle Tactical invested in 20,342 shares or 0.68% of the stock. 56,843 were accumulated by Washington Tru Retail Bank. Boltwood Capital Management stated it has 6,693 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 2.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 2.22% or 10,000 shares. Leonard Green & Ltd Partnership reported 0.95% stake. Field And Main Comml Bank owns 6,580 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 0.44% stake. 17,230 are held by Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Corp.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,710 shares to 27,796 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWF) by 2,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,432 shares, and cut its stake in Etracs (MLPI).