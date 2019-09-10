Spectrum Management Group Continues to Hold Position in Darden Restaurants (DRI); As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Premier Asset Managment Lifted Its Position

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 137.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 21,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $127.57. About 1.10 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 6,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,483 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 22,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.49. About 10.45 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 106,843 shares to 116,978 shares, valued at $12.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,434 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment holds 0.29% or 537,984 shares. Verus Fincl has invested 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boston Rech & Mngmt Incorporated owns 53,198 shares. Staley Advisers Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alley Ltd Co reported 0.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 0.4% or 17,755 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Serv Inc reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Financial In has invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh accumulated 1.32% or 1.45 million shares. Charter reported 2.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust invested in 1.86% or 52,276 shares. Sit Inv owns 13,175 shares. 12,064 were reported by Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru. Moreover, Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price has 1.9% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 64,513 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

