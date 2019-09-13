Spectrum Management Group Continues to Hold Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO); Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Insmed (INSM)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Insmed Inc. (INSM) by 55.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 38,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The institutional investor held 107,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, up from 68,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Insmed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 368,870 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 17/05/2018 – INSMED APPOINTS LEO LEE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – INSMED REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR FILING OF NDA FOR ALIS IN NTM; 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 22/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 31/03/2018 – Insmed Conference Scheduled By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insmed Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INSM); 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M; 29/03/2018 – INSMED INC – 8-K; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: FDA ACCEPTS NDA FILING FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 8,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 96,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 88,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.08. About 6.99 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS) by 5,385 shares to 36,816 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class C by 2,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,683 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Technologies Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 41,202 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 113,282 shares. 7.98 million are owned by Vanguard Grp. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 111,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt LP owns 890,000 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 15,439 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has invested 0.04% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Parametric Portfolio Lc holds 0% or 93,116 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 1,100 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 13,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Aimz Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 3.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.58% or 10,142 shares. Coastline Tru Company holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 119,828 shares. Cardinal Cap Management Inc holds 2.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 391,175 shares. Eagle Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 53,827 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Pzena Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 576,970 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 57,900 shares stake. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 184,975 shares. Town Country Fincl Bank Trust Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com has 1.88% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 74,409 shares. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 1.23% or 200,027 shares. Garland Capital Mngmt invested in 125,361 shares. Moreover, Davenport Co Ltd Company has 1.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.72 million shares. Salem Incorporated accumulated 175,000 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 61,972 shares.

