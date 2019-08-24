Spectrum Management Group Boosted Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $1.54 Million; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 19,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 34,399 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 53,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.61M shares traded or 46.24% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 74.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 20,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 48,717 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 27,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide for racial-bias education on May 29; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION IS `REASONABLY PRICED’; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Can Only Hope to Contain Costco Wholesale Stock – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Hello Darkness, My Old Friend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.15 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.