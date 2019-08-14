Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) to pay $0.42 on Sep 19, 2019; Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) is expected to pay $0.42 on Sep 19, 2019. (NYSE:SPB) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.42 dividend. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc’s current price of $49.94 translates into 0.84% yield. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 254,321 shares traded. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has declined 42.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SPB News: 22/03/2018 – Baldwin® Hardware, a Leading Brand of the Hardware & Home Improvement Division of Spectrum Brands, Officially Launches Hollywood Hills by Erinn V; 26/04/2018 – SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – RANDAL D. LEWIS HAS BEEN NAMED TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF A NEW CONSUMER PRODUCTS GROUP; 26/04/2018 – Spectrum Brands 2Q Adj EPS 56c; 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS – CO, SPECTRUM BRANDS EXPECT ACQUISITION OF SPECTRUM BRANDS’ BATTERY AND PORTABLE LIGHTING PRODUCTS BUSINESS TO CLOSE IN H2 2018; 13/03/2018 – Spectrum Brands Pet LLC Showcases Quality Products, Quality Experience, Quality of Life at 2018 Global Pet Expo; 06/03/2018 SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS TO REAFFIRM FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE AT RA; 29/05/2018 – Shining New Light on Aquarium lnteractivity; 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. AND SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE EXPIRATION OF HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SPECTRUM BRANDS’ BATTERY AND PORTABLE LIGHTING PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – Corsair Adds Spectrum Brands, Exits Colony NorthStar: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Spectrum Brands Names David Maura CEO

Among 2 analysts covering Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Corcept Therapeutics Inc has $14 highest and $12 lowest target. $13’s average target is 0.31% above currents $12.96 stock price. Corcept Therapeutics Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26. See Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $14 Maintain

More notable recent Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SPB) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Spectrum Brands Q3 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spectrum Brands Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spectrum Brands, Inc. (SPB) CEO David Maura on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Spectrum Brands Holdings has $58 highest and $51 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 7.13% above currents $49.94 stock price. Spectrum Brands Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $52 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Deutsche Bank.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. The Company’s Global Batteries & Appliances segment offers consumer batteries; personal care products, including electric shaving and grooming products, and hair care appliances and accessories; and small appliances, such as small kitchen and home appliances. It has a 5.38 P/E ratio. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment provides hinges, security hardware products, screens and storm doors, garage doors, window hardware and floor protection products; knobs, levers, deadbolts, handle sets, and electronics; commercial doors, locks, and hardware products; and kitchen, bath, and shower faucets, as well as other plumbing products.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 670,804 shares traded or 3.69% up from the average. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Company reported 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). S&T National Bank Pa invested in 613,740 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Co accumulated 5.06 million shares. Shelton Mngmt reported 126 shares. American Century Companies accumulated 113,222 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 150,654 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0% or 27,000 shares in its portfolio. Northern holds 1.28 million shares. Millennium Ltd has 622,273 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Element Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 28,002 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli And Investment Advisers Inc holds 0.02% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) or 14,600 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 2,980 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).