Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Both Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) and Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) are each other’s competitor in the Personal Products industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 55 0.84 N/A 6.00 10.64 Unilever PLC 57 0.00 N/A 3.96 15.26

In table 1 we can see Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and Unilever PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Unilever PLC seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is currently more affordable than Unilever PLC, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0.00% 61.5% 12.5% Unilever PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s 1.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 88.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Unilever PLC’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Unilever PLC is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Unilever PLC.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and Unilever PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Unilever PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.87% and an $58 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and Unilever PLC are owned by institutional investors at 30.48% and 7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.9% are Unilever PLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. -3% 7.61% 24.01% -3.14% -13.5% 50.96% Unilever PLC 0.23% 5.4% 10.19% 11.86% 7.71% 15.5%

For the past year Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Unilever PLC.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. beats Unilever PLC.