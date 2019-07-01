Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

As Personal Products companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 55 0.82 N/A 6.00 10.64 The Procter & Gamble Company 101 4.13 N/A 4.17 25.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and The Procter & Gamble Company. The Procter & Gamble Company is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and The Procter & Gamble Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0.00% 61.5% 12.5% The Procter & Gamble Company 0.00% 20.5% 8.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.88 beta means Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 88.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. The Procter & Gamble Company’s 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.39 beta.

Liquidity

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Procter & Gamble Company are 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Procter & Gamble Company.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and The Procter & Gamble Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 The Procter & Gamble Company 0 3 7 2.70

$58 is Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 9.64%. On the other hand, The Procter & Gamble Company’s potential downside is -4.79% and its consensus target price is $105.2. Based on the results delivered earlier, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than The Procter & Gamble Company, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.48% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. shares and 63.2% of The Procter & Gamble Company shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are The Procter & Gamble Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. -3% 7.61% 24.01% -3.14% -13.5% 50.96% The Procter & Gamble Company 1.55% 0.92% 7.52% 15.46% 45.61% 16.08%

For the past year Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than The Procter & Gamble Company

Summary

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors The Procter & Gamble Company.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands. The companyÂ’s Grooming segment provides shave care products comprising female and male blades and razors, pre- and post-shave products, and other shave care products; and appliances that include electric razors and epilators under the Braun, Fusion, Gillette, Mach3, Prestobarba, and Venus brands. Its Health Care segment offers toothbrushes, toothpastes, and other oral care products; and gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, vitamin/mineral/supplement, and other personal health care products under the Crest, Oral-B, Prilosec, and Vicks brands. The companyÂ’s Fabric & Home Care segment provides fabric enhancers, laundry additives, and laundry detergents; and air care, dish care, P&G professional, and surface care products under the Ariel, Downy, Gain, Tide, Cascade, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, and Swiffer brands. Its Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment offers baby wipes, diapers, and pants; adult incontinence and feminine care products; and paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper under the Luvs, Pampers, Always, Tampax, Bounty, and Charmin brands. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores, and pharmacies. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.