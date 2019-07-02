Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB)’s Financial Results Comparing With LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) and LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Personal Products. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 55 0.82 N/A 6.00 10.64 LifeVantage Corporation 13 0.86 N/A 0.47 25.12

Table 1 demonstrates Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and LifeVantage Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. LifeVantage Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0.00% 61.5% 12.5% LifeVantage Corporation 0.00% 28.6% 12.3%

Volatility & Risk

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1.88 beta, while its volatility is 88.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. LifeVantage Corporation’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and LifeVantage Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 LifeVantage Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.64% and an $58 consensus price target. On the other hand, LifeVantage Corporation’s potential upside is 19.76% and its consensus price target is $16. Based on the data given earlier, LifeVantage Corporation is looking more favorable than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.48% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.6% of LifeVantage Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, LifeVantage Corporation has 7.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. -3% 7.61% 24.01% -3.14% -13.5% 50.96% LifeVantage Corporation -4.17% 1.3% -23.48% -1.01% 146.95% -11.07%

For the past year Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while LifeVantage Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors LifeVantage Corporation.

LifeVantage Corporation identifies, researches, develops, and distributes nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. It offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio energy drink mixes; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. The company also provides skin care products, including ultra gentle facial cleanser, perfecting lotion, eye corrector serum, anti-aging cream, hand cream, and micro-lift serum under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors, and preferred and retail customers in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.