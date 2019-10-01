Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)

As Personal Products businesses, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 53 3.08 35.46M 7.02 7.14 Kimberly-Clark Corporation 138 4.15 342.60M 5.29 25.64

Demonstrates Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and Kimberly-Clark Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Kimberly-Clark Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 66,729,394.05% 61.5% 12.5% Kimberly-Clark Corporation 248,531,011.97% -797.8% 12.1%

Risk and Volatility

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s 0.58 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kimberly-Clark Corporation are 0.8 and 0.5 respectively. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Kimberly-Clark Corporation 2 2 3 2.43

$56 is Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 6.22%. On the other hand, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s potential downside is -4.86% and its consensus target price is $135.14. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.48% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. shares and 74.7% of Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares. 0.34% are Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Kimberly-Clark Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. -3.58% -5.27% -16.65% -8.59% -42.91% 18.6% Kimberly-Clark Corporation 0.74% 0.17% 8.11% 25.75% 25.59% 19.05%

For the past year Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Kimberly-Clark Corporation beats Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names. The K-C Professional segment offers wipers, tissues, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers under the Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and Jackson Safety brands. The company sells household use products directly to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs, variety and department stores, and other retail outlets, as well as through other distributors and e-commerce. It also sells products for away-from-home use through distributors and directly to manufacturing, lodging, office building, food service, and public facilities. Kimberly-Clark Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.