Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Reaches $50.47 After 9.00% Down Move; Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Consolidated Edison has $9800 highest and $8600 lowest target. $90.50’s average target is -3.21% below currents $93.5 stock price. Consolidated Edison had 9 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ED in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) rating on Monday, September 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $9800 target. See Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) latest ratings:

01/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/09/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $98.0000 Upgrade

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $93.0000 New Target: $91.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: $87.0000 New Target: $86.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $87.0000 91.0000

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $86.0000 87.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

The stock of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 139,085 shares traded. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has declined 42.91% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SPB News: 06/03/2018 SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS TO REAFFIRM FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE AT RA; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Brands Sees FY18 Consolidated Net Income $432M-$452; 26/04/2018 – SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS – FISCAL 2018 ADJ EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IS NOW PROJECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN -$617 MLN; 29/05/2018 – New Goldfish Program from Tetra® Brand of Spectrum Brands Pet LLC Optimizes Goldfish Care and Health; 22/03/2018 – Baldwin® Hardware, a Leading Brand of the Hardware & Home Improvement Division of Spectrum Brands, Officially Launches Hollywood Hills by Erinn V; 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. AND SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE EXPIRATION OF HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SPECTRUM BRANDS’ BATTERY AND PORTABLE LIGHTING PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Spectrum Brands Expects FY18 Reported Net Sales From Continuing Ops to Grow Above Category Rates for Most Categories; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Spectrum Brands Inc To ‘B+’; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – FY 18 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $110 MILLION-$120 MILLION; 06/03/2018 – SPECTRUM BRANDS TO REAFFIRM FY 2018 GUIDANCE AT CONFERENCEThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $2.46B company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $45.93 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SPB worth $221.49M less.

Analysts await Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 37.97% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.79 per share. SPB’s profit will be $53.15M for 11.58 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Jefferies Financial Group Announces Special Dividend of Spectrum Brands Common Stock – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Spectrum Brands Announces Early Tender and Consent Results – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Spectrum Brands Holdings to Affirm Fiscal 2019 Guidance at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jefferies Financial to distribute 7.51M Spectrum Brands common shares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spectrum Brands Announces Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for its 6.625% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. manufactures, markets, and/or distributes consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. It operates through five divisions: Global Batteries & Appliances, Hardware & Home Improvement, Global Pet Supplies, Home and Garden, and Global Auto Care. It has a 5.44 P/E ratio. The firm offers batteries; battery-powered portable lighting products; small kitchen and home appliances; personal care products; hinges; security, garage door, and window hardware products; floor protection products; residential lockset and door hardware products; commercial door, lock, and hardware products; and plumbing products.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 323,372 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Since April 30, 2019, it had 51 insider buys, and 0 sales for $155,351 activity. 9 shares valued at $816 were bought by de la Bastide Lore on Monday, September 30. Another trade for 49 shares valued at $4,442 was bought by Sanchez Robert. Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,243 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Friday, May 31. On Friday, May 31 Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,070 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 24 shares. $4,896 worth of stock was bought by Cawley Timothy on Monday, September 30. Muccilo Robert had bought 23 shares worth $1,984. Shares for $5,258 were bought by McAvoy John.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Con Ed leads utilities in lawsuit over Trump power plant rule – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Utility Companies Should Be More Like Microsoft – Forbes” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.