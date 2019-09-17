Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Personal Products companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has 30.48% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 55.27% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has 0.34% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.22% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0.00% 61.50% 12.50% Industry Average 8.50% 25.64% 11.87%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. N/A 56 7.14 Industry Average 1.48B 17.44B 24.04

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.40 2.30 2.44

$56 is the average target price of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 3.17%. The rivals have a potential upside of 60.38%. Given Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. -3.58% -5.27% -16.65% -8.59% -42.91% 18.6% Industry Average 3.68% 6.26% 11.24% 36.53% 30.19% 41.71%

For the past year Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 0.8. Competitively, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 2.07 and 1.51 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.82 shows that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s rivals are 18.89% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.