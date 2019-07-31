Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Personal Products company, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.48% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.14% of all Personal Products’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.00% of all Personal Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0.00% 61.50% 12.50% Industry Average 9.56% 24.82% 10.02%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. N/A 56 10.64 Industry Average 1.71B 17.93B 21.52

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.38 2.17 2.38

$54.5 is the consensus target price of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 5.83%. As a group, Personal Products companies have a potential upside of 40.94%. The research analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. -3% 7.61% 24.01% -3.14% -13.5% 50.96% Industry Average 4.10% 6.24% 12.60% 26.53% 36.79% 32.79%

For the past year Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 0.8. Competitively, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s peers have 2.15 and 1.62 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.88 shows that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s peers are 15.68% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Dividends

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.