Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) and Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Comparing side by side

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) and Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) compete against each other in the Personal Products sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 56 0.80 N/A 7.02 7.14 Inter Parfums Inc. 70 2.91 N/A 1.80 38.55

Demonstrates Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and Inter Parfums Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Inter Parfums Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter Parfums Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and Inter Parfums Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0.00% 61.5% 12.5% Inter Parfums Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 7.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.82 beta means Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 82.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Inter Parfums Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Its rival Inter Parfums Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 2.2 respectively. Inter Parfums Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and Inter Parfums Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Inter Parfums Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 8.78% for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. with average price target of $56. Meanwhile, Inter Parfums Inc.’s average price target is $81.67, while its potential upside is 26.29%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Inter Parfums Inc. seems more appealing than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.48% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.6% of Inter Parfums Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.34% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Inter Parfums Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. -3.58% -5.27% -16.65% -8.59% -42.91% 18.6% Inter Parfums Inc. 0.89% 7.16% -2.67% 4.54% 17.42% 5.66%

For the past year Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Inter Parfums Inc.

Summary

Inter Parfums Inc. beats Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.